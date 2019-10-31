After breakout season with Raiders, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad determined not to be a 'one-hit wonder'

Twelve months ago, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's career looked like it had ground to a halt.

After making his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2017, the fullback / winger failed to take the field for the Kiwi club in 2018 - stuck behind the trio of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo.

That led to the 24-year-old being released from his contract with the Warriors and taking up a two-year deal with the Canberra Raiders in February.

He hasn't looked back since.

Nicoll-Klokstad became a standout for the Raiders in the No.1 jersey, scoring 11 tries in 26 games for his new club - second only to Jarrod Croker's 13.

The Raiders went on to reach the Grand Final but came up short against the Roosters. Regardless, the season saw Nicoll-Klokstad turn heads with one of them being Kiwis coach Michael Maguire.

Nicoll-Klokstad switched allegiance from the Cook Islands to the Kiwis heading into the international season this year and was rewarded with a Kiwis debut against Australia last week.

Back on home soil now after a crazy year though, Nicoll-Klokstad told TVNZ's Te Karare he hasn't forgotten his roots.

"I actually took it in," Nicoll-Klokstad said about being back in Auckland and interacting with people at a grassroots level.

"I remember coming here and playing and this is where you form bonds and form a love for the game.

"For a lot of us coming back, it was pretty special."

After his breakout season in Canberra, the 24-year-old is determined to keep improving and help the Raiders claim their first NRL title since 1994.

"I'm really excited to get back into training with the boys in Canberra and rip in - I don't want to be a one hit wonder.

"I want to go back-to-back grand finals and try and win it this time.

"I'm pretty excited about next year but I know I've got to do a job here [with the Kiwis] first."