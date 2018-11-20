TODAY |

Administration error means NRL won't have float at Sydney Mardi Gras

Source:  AAP

An administration error means the NRL won't have a float at the Sydney Mardi Gras parade for the first time since 2016.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg. Source: Photosport

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the league will not have a float at the parade on February 29 because it missed the registration deadline.

The numbers for the parade are at capacity, leaving the embarrassed NRL without a float.

However, the league plans to be represented later this month at the annual event that showcases LGBTQI lives, culture, communities and creativity and intends on having a float once again next year.

"Due to a third-party administrative error the NRL will not have a float in this year's Mardi Gras," an NRL spokesman said.

"We are working to have representatives involved with another float participating in this event."

Under NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, the league has been highly progressive, publicly supporting marriage equality and LGBTQI rights.

The league, which also took a strong stance on Israel Folau after he was sacked by Rugby Australia last year for making religiously-motivated homophobic comments on social media, was the first major sporting code to have a float in the Mardi Gras four years ago.

American rapper Macklemore performed gay anthem 'Same Love' at the 2017 NRL grand final.

