Addin Fonua-Blake to pay $20,000 fine, volunteer as wheelchair referee

Source:  AAP

Manly front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake has been fined $20,000 by the NRL for breaching their anti-vilification code, but will still only serve a two-game ban.

Addin Fonua-Blake in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport

Fonua-Blake had already accepted a two-game ban for contrary conduct after calling referee Grant Atkins a "f***ing retard" at full-time in the Sea Eagles' loss to Newcastle.

The Sea Eagles firebrand will also volunteer as a referee in wheelchair rugby league, with his fine to also go to the sport.

