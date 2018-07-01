 

Adam Reynolds nails game-winning field goal in final minutes as Bunnies fend off Cowboys in NRL thriller

An Adam Reynolds field goal has fired South Sydney to a thrilling 21-10 NRL win over North Queensland, extending their NRL winning streak to eight games.

Reynolds knew he'd got the job done as soon as the ball left his boot in the 21-20 win.
Source: SKY

North Queensland great Johnathan Thurston had his best game of the year however came up with several key mistakes in the dying minutes.

With the Rabbitohs leading 20-16 with five minutes left on the clock, Thurston was penalised 10 metres out from his own tryline for an escort.

From there Robert Jennings produced a brilliant right foot step to get around Kyle Feldt to score; Reynolds missing the sideline conversion to leave the scores locked at 20-20.

Reynolds then booted a 30 metre field goal to ensure his side remained in second spot, giving the premiership favourites their longest winning streak since 1989.

Thurston came up with a crucial dropped ball with his side on the attack in the final minutes and missed a field goal attempt with the final play of the game.

Despite his mistakes, Thurston was instrumental in all of the Cowboys' points.

They were the better side for the first 40 minutes however a Cody Walker try on the stroke of halftime kept the Rabbitohs in touch before winger Campbell Graham crossed for the go-ahead try four minutes after the resumption.

But it was Thurston who got his side back in front with a big play as he grubbered and Scott Bolton regained possession off a Souths deflection before Lachlan Coote snuck over.

Earlier, the Cowboys held a 14-12 lead at the break thanks to a couple of pieces of Thurston brilliance.

With Michael Morgan (biceps) missing, Thurston took control, sweetly timing a flat kick for Antonio Winterstein and grubbering behind the line for a flying Gavin Cooper.

South Sydney stayed in the game thanks to a controversial Reynolds try with the Cowboys remonstrating after George Burgess collided with Jake Granville to open up the hole for the Rabbitohs halfback.

However the Rabbitohs were also arguably hard done by after Dane Gagai was denied by the bunker for a Graham knock on, despite the ball appearing to bounce backwards off his head.

Souths prop Jason Clark will come under the scrutiny of the match review committee after he was put on report for a cannonball tackle.

