Adam Reynolds cleared of injury, available for NSW Origin selection

NSW coach Brad Fittler says South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds remains in the State of Origin selection frame with scans clearing him of a serious leg injury.

The Blues hopeful left ANZ Stadium on crutches after his leg was crushed under a teammate in Souths' cruisy win over Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Reynolds was the third Blues playmaker struck down alongside Luke Keary (concussion) and Mitchell Pearce (groin) in a horror 24 hours for NSW selectors.

However Fittler has confirmed the Rabbitohs playmaker will be available.

"Adam's been cleared of a fracture so, worst case scenario (is) he'll be out of training for a couple of days so great news for Adam," he said on the Sunday Footy Show.

Fittler could still stick with with out-of-form incumbent half James Maloney, who rugby league legend Peter Sterling described as the "player of the series" last year.

Rabbitohs pivot Cody Walker, who leads the league in tries, is another option.

Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton is expected to fill the utility role on the NSW bench.

State of Origin I will be played at Suncorp Stadium on June 5.

Adam Reynolds in action for South Sydney Source: Photosport
