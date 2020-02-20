Adam Blair still unable to find his groove as pressure mounts

Following a brutally honest assessment of his performance against the Sharks from Warriors coach Todd Payten, Adam Blair is still struggling to find his rhythm.

Adam Blair. Source: Photosport

Payten made no secret of his disappointment in the NRL veteran's performance against the Sharks in round 10 of the competition saying his experience kept him from facing the axe.

“He wasn’t great, missed a lot of tackles, didn’t work hard enough to get onside a lot of the time,” Payten said in a post-match press conference last week.

“That’s just not acceptable."

“Given his experience we keep him in the side. Anyone else I reckon they would have missed out completely," he added.

According to Fox Sports Lab, Blair posted just 45 running metres against the Sharks, numbers which ultimately saw him demoted to the bench in this week's 18-10 loss to the Roosters.

In Blair's 39 minutes on the field this week however, the back rower recorded only 27 running metres from three runs against South Sydney.

Blair did make an impact on defence however, notching up 35 tackles.

With the Roosters handing the Warriors their eighth loss of the season from just 11 games, the spotlight upon the team's veterans and experienced heads is amplifying.

Blair's inclusion in next weeks matchup against his former club, Wests Tigers, is now looking increasingly unlikely.

Blair has already said that an early move to the Super League is off the cards, stating a desire to fulfill his three year contract at the Warriors.

“Whether it’s playing or finishing up, I want to enjoy the rest of the time with this group,” he said last week.

“The Super League had never crossed my mind. I signed for the Warriors for three years with an option because I thought that was going to be my time.

“If it means this year may be my last year or I take up an option with the Warriors so be it.

“I’m not saying I’m not going to go to another club. I still feel mentally and physically I have something to offer to young forwards moving through.”

“I just want to make sure I enjoy what’s left. It doesn’t have any bearing on what I do."