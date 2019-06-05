TODAY |

Adam Blair to play 300th NRL clash as Warriors name side to face Titans

Adam Blair will notch his 300th NRL appearance, lining up for the Warriors in this weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Having represented the Melbourne Storm and the Brisbane Broncos before moving to the Warriors at the start of 2018, Blair will become the 36th player in the history of the NRL to reach 300 matches.

Elsewhere, the duo of Patrick Herbert and Jazz Tevaga have both been named to return to the side after missing out on last week's loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Blake Green, Issac Luke and Karl Lawton have also been included in the squad, despite coach Stephen Kearney saying the trio are battling a gastro bug, and unable to train.

The Warriors face the Titans at the Gold Coast's CBus Stadium on Friday night.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Patrick Herbert, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Agnatius Paasi, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Leeson Ah Mau, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Bunty Afoa, 16. Lachlan Burr, 17. Karl Lawton, 18. Gerard Beale, 20. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 21. Ligi Sao, 23. Leivaha Pulu.

Adam Blair celebrates his try with Issac Luke. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Newcaste Knights. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 10 August 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Adam Blair celebrates his try with Issac Luke in the Warriors' 2018 clash with the Knights. Source: Photosport
