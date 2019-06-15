Adam Blair called into Kiwis' squad for World Nines

Adam Blair has been called into the Kiwis’ squad for the World Nines after rookie Bradin Hamlin-Uale injured a calf muscle.

Coach Michael Maguire said Blair had just returned to Auckland from holiday when they put him on a flight to Sydney.

“I remember ringing Blairy yesterday and straight away he said ‘I’m there,’” Maguire said.

“A player of Blairy’s calibre and his experience, you can just see the boys and the respect they have for each other, Blairy has done a lot in this jersey and he wants to add to it every single time.”