TODAY |

Adam Blair called into Kiwis' squad for World Nines

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors
Kiwis

Adam Blair has been called into the Kiwis’ squad for the World Nines after rookie Bradin Hamlin-Uale injured a calf muscle.

Coach Michael Maguire said Blair had just returned to Auckland from holiday when they put him on a flight to Sydney.

“I remember ringing Blairy yesterday and straight away he said ‘I’m there,’” Maguire said.

“A player of Blairy’s calibre and his experience, you can just see the boys and the respect they have for each other, Blairy has done a lot in this jersey and he wants to add to it every single time.”

Hamlin-Uale suffered a slight strain in his calf but Maguire expected him to be okay.

Adam Blair against the Titans Source: Photosport
More From
League
Warriors
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Sonny Bill Williams: All Blacks have evolved to putting religious differences aside, being open about struggles
2
Cheeky Air NZ releases witty safety video for Irish fans ahead of 'turbulent' RWC quarter-final against All Blacks
3
Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign
4
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
5
Steve Hansen names full-strength side for All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final with Ireland
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'I'm not going to stand there' - Andrew Fifita defends Nelson Asofa-Solomona's Bali brawl

Andrew Fifita hits out at Tonga NRL over 'stupid' power struggle

Women’s players to get paid the same as men for this weekend’s World Nines

Nines can grow rugby league globally, says Kiwis coach