Adam Blair agrees four-year deal with Warriors - report

Kiwis captain Adam Blair has agreed a four-yeal multi-million dollar deal with the Warriors from 2018, according to reports in Australia.

Kiwis Adam Blair and Issac Luke celebrate the Four Nations victory Source: Photosport

Blair, 31, will join the Auckland side after his current deal with the Brisbane Broncos expires, signing a contract worth NZ$2.6 million, according to Brisbane newspaper the Courier Mail.

No official announcement will be made by either the club or Blair himself until the end of the Broncos' season, which could come as early as tomorrow night against the Penrith Panthers.