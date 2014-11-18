Adam Blair agrees four-year deal with Warriors - report

Source:
Kiwis captain Adam Blair has agreed a four-yeal multi-million dollar deal with the Warriors from 2018, according to reports in Australia.
Kiwis Adam Blair and Issac Luke celebrate the Four Nations victory
Source: Photosport
Blair, 31, will join the Auckland side after his current deal with the Brisbane Broncos expires, signing a contract worth NZ$2.6 million, according to Brisbane newspaper the Courier Mail.
No official announcement will be made by either the club or Blair himself until the end of the Broncos' season, which could come as early as tomorrow night against the Penrith Panthers.
Both the Dragons and the Knights were also reportedly in the hunt for Blair's signature, but the lengthy four-year deal and the chance to return to New Zealand appear to have been too tempting for the 39-Test international to turn down.
sport