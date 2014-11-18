 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


Adam Blair agrees four-year deal with Warriors - report

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis captain Adam Blair has agreed a four-yeal multi-million dollar deal with the Warriors from 2018, according to reports in Australia.

Kiwis Adam Blair and Issac Luke celebrate the Four Nations victory

Source: Photosport

Blair, 31, will join the Auckland side after his current deal with the Brisbane Broncos expires, signing a contract worth NZ$2.6 million, according to Brisbane newspaper the Courier Mail.

No official announcement will be made by either the club or Blair himself until the end of the Broncos' season, which could come as early as tomorrow night against the Penrith Panthers.

Both the Dragons and the Knights were also reportedly in the hunt for Blair's signature, but the lengthy four-year deal and the chance to return to New Zealand appear to have been too tempting for the 39-Test international to turn down.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:20
3
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:28
4
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

00:27
Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.

00:40
Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.

Watch: The beautiful moment Auckland woman with terminal cancer introduces her beloved dogs to new family

Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.


00:19
It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

Watch: The brilliant moment a Whakatane cop escorts a mother duck and ducklings across road in front of stunned learner driver

It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 