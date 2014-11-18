'Actions, courage and mana' - Adam Blair to lead Kiwis at Rugby League World Cup

Adam Blair has replaced the dumped Jesse Bromwich as the New Zealand rugby league captain for this year's World Cup.



Kiwis Adam Blair and Issac Luke celebrate the Four Nations victory Source: Photosport

Veteran Brisbane forward Blair was unveiled on Sunday by coach David Kidwell, who needed a new skipper after axing Melbourne's Bromwich and Gold Coast's Kevin Proctor from his squad.



The pair paid the price for their involvement in a drugs scandal after going out following New Zealand's heavy loss to Australia in the Anzac Test in Canberra this month.



Kidwell said 41-Test international Blair was a logical selection, given his experience and the regard he is held in by teammates.



"Adam's vision and rugby league intelligence has been proven time and time again," Kidwell said.



"He is a well-respected core member of our team and has earned the respect of both the coaching staff and his fellow players.



"Adam will steer the team in a positive direction with his actions, courage and mana."



The 30-year-old was a member of the 2008 World Cup and 2014 Four Nations-winning teams.



He has been a member of the Kiwis' leadership group for several years and was co-captain of their 2015 tour to the UK, alongside Issac Luke.



"I'm honoured to take on the new leadership role, playing for the Kiwis is not something I take lightly and leading the boys, especially in World Cup year is a challenge I'm excited to get into," Blair said.



Kidwell said former Kiwis captain Simon Mannering was considered for the role but the Warriors had indicated a desire to play a support role.

