Watch: Ex-Warrior produces phenomenal charge down as Storm win thriller

Former Warriors captain Ryan Hoffman charged down ex-teammate Cooper Cronk as Melbourne beat the Roosters 9-8.
When the replays hit the big screen, the Mt Smart crowd were quick to point out the pass.

Watch: Was this forward? Warriors robbed in final minutes after controversial final pass sets up Sharks' game-winning try

The big loose forward was given the attempt as a mark of respect but didn't quite pull it off.

Watch: Jerome Kaino shanks conversion attempt wide in final game at Eden Park as Blues crush Reds

Bunty Afoa leaves the field injured with Dr John Mayhew. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors coach Steve Kearney takes final swipe at Denver Test after loss to Sharks

Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

The home side jumped on a poor first 10 minutes from the Sharks to cross the line twice.

As it happened: Heartbroken Warriors denied in final minutes of thrilling clash with Sharks after controversial try

Suspect wanted after body of teen girl found in barrel still 'holed up in unit'

Following hours of police negotiations, Zlatko Sikorsky still remains in a Sunshine Coast unit.

Police car generic.

Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

Police were informed on Thursday morning that a man's body had been found on a rural Canterbury property.

Police car generic.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

Wally Hauhama was appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

Government to hold inquiry into appointment process of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The announcement comes after Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha today issued an apology for comments he made about the Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004.


 
