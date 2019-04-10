Warriors make one enforced change for Panthers clash

The Warriors have made one enforced change, with Lachlan Burr replacing suspended loan prop Jack Hetherington for Friday’s clash against the ladder-leading Panthers.

Lachlan Burr of the Warriors Source: Getty

Isaiah Papali’i comes on to the bench in the No.17 jersey while Josh Curran is on an extended bench.

The Warriors are on a two-game winning streak after wins over Manly and the Wests Tigers.

The Panthers lead the NRL and have only lost one game all season, with one draw.

They beat the Warriors 26-0 in round four.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 Patrick Herbert, 3 Adam Pompey, 4 Peta Hiku, 5 George Jennings, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Chanel Harris-Tavita, 8 Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9 Karl Lawton, 10 Lachlan Burr, 11 Eliesa Katoa, 12 Tohu Harris, 13 Jazz Tevaga

Interchange: