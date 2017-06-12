 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Video: Dragons' Taane Milne throws punch at Bulldogs star Josh Morris during heated on-field exchange

share

Source:

AAP

Canterbury have released the pressure valve on coach Des Hasler with a dour 16-2 NRL upset of St George Illawarra at ANZ Stadium tonight.

Taane Milne earned 10 minutes in the bin for his actions in his side's 16-2 loss tonight.
Source: SKY

After a try-less first half, the Dogs snapped a four-game losing streak with four-pointers to Josh Morris, Michael Lichaa and Marcelo Montoya in the second stanza.

The Dogs came into round 14 under the microscope with fans in revolt over their recent performances, in particular last weekend's flogging from Penrith.

But they rebounded with a defeat of the third-placed St George Illawarra who squandered a plethora of opportunities in Canterbury's red zone and failed to score a try for the first time this year.

The Bulldogs remained in 12th spot with the win however moved to within two points of eight-placed Penrith.

After the only points of the first half came through a Gareth Widdop penalty goal, the turning point in the game came when Morris crossed for his side's first try in 188 minutes.

Will Hopoate floated through the line from broken play and sent Josh Morris inside for what was Canterbury's first four-pointer since Brenko Lee crossed in the first half against Cronulla in round 12.

With five-eighth Josh Reynolds again watching from the sidelines, the Bulldogs were often their own worst enemies with Moses Mbye and Matt Frawley's kicking game leaving a lot to be desired.

However they took control of the game in the second half with Lichaa burrowing over for his first try of the season and Montoya diving over after Jason Nightingale made a mess of an attempt to bat-back the ball in his own 10m zone.

Tensions boiled over in the final stages with the Dragons' Taane Milne sin- binned for a punch on Josh Morris,

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

00:23
2
The All Blacks' newest recruit is pushing for a spot in the side for Test series against the Lions.

Watch: Hulking All Black Ngani Laumape put himself through gruelling chin-ups routine


00:27
3
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

'A really emotional time for him' - Highlanders backing Malakai Fekitoa to prove All Blacks wrong

00:30
4
Team NZ lead 4-2 in the America's Cup challenger series after a sensational day of racing in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ one win away from Oracle showdown after electrifying finish against Artemis

00:24
5
NZ’s Olympic hero is lifting for two these days, but isn't letting that slow her down.

Watch: Valerie Adams executes set of gruelling squats in the gym while 22-weeks pregnant

00:34
Southern Steel netball players were thought to be caught up in the crash in Christchurch today.

New video shows vehicle lying on its side and people huddled on roadside after crash involving Southern Steel netball team

Four Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.

01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

02:09
The Prime Minister has blasted the Labour Party's plan to dramatically cut migrant numbers, saying IT, construction and other industries will suffer.

Bill English slams Labour's likely migration cut as likely to choke growth

The Prime Minister says industries like IT and construction would suffer from a lack of workers.

00:51

Watch: Intrepid Jack Tame does his bit for food waste by eating the head of a lamb

Jack said he felt like a salad for his next meal after trying a lamb's head in Istanbul

00:47
Peter Burling owned his mistake in the final race of the day at the America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda today.

Watch: 'I think we owe supporters some beers' - Burling takes the blame for error that let Artemis almost rip win from Team NZ in nail-biting finish

"It was definitely my stuff up," said Burling.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ