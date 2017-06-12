Video: Dragons' Taane Milne throws punch at Bulldogs star Josh Morris during heated on-field exchange

Canterbury have released the pressure valve on coach Des Hasler with a dour 16-2 NRL upset of St George Illawarra at ANZ Stadium tonight.

After a try-less first half, the Dogs snapped a four-game losing streak with four-pointers to Josh Morris, Michael Lichaa and Marcelo Montoya in the second stanza.

The Dogs came into round 14 under the microscope with fans in revolt over their recent performances, in particular last weekend's flogging from Penrith.



But they rebounded with a defeat of the third-placed St George Illawarra who squandered a plethora of opportunities in Canterbury's red zone and failed to score a try for the first time this year.



The Bulldogs remained in 12th spot with the win however moved to within two points of eight-placed Penrith.



After the only points of the first half came through a Gareth Widdop penalty goal, the turning point in the game came when Morris crossed for his side's first try in 188 minutes.



Will Hopoate floated through the line from broken play and sent Josh Morris inside for what was Canterbury's first four-pointer since Brenko Lee crossed in the first half against Cronulla in round 12.



With five-eighth Josh Reynolds again watching from the sidelines, the Bulldogs were often their own worst enemies with Moses Mbye and Matt Frawley's kicking game leaving a lot to be desired.



However they took control of the game in the second half with Lichaa burrowing over for his first try of the season and Montoya diving over after Jason Nightingale made a mess of an attempt to bat-back the ball in his own 10m zone.

