‘Best thing to happen to the club in the last 20 years’ – Warriors owner delighted after hiring Gould, Brown

“The best thing to happen to the club in the last 20 years.”

Warriors owner Mark Robinson. Source: Photosport

That is how Warriors owner Mark Robinson described the club today confirming the hiring of Nathan Brown as coach and Phil Gould as director.

Robinson said gaining the experience that Gould and Brown bring as the most exciting thing that had happened in his time as part of the club’s ownership.

Gould has had some 45 years in rugby league as player, coach and, administrator. He is a two-time premiership winner as a coach, NSW’s most successful Origin coach and most recently was general manager at the Panthers.

Brown meanwhile has coached 438 top-flight rugby league games across four roles in the NRL and Super League.

Robinson, who created some turmoil in the playing group by saying in early July that Blake Green was not wanted beyond this year, did admit that he had to speak to Brown about how he went about things.

“‘I like Nathan when I first met him, we had a discussion about a few things to clarify how I operate and why I do what I do,” Robinson said.

“As soon as he understood exactly how I am and how I operate, we just connected straight away and that’s history.”

Robinson was happy with the team the club had assembled.

“I think with [CEO] Cameron [George], [chairman] Rob [Croot], myself, Nathan, Gus [Gould], and there’re going to be a couple more people, I mean that’s a pretty strong team of people,” Robinson said.