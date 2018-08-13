‘What an athlete’ - Footy Show panel mock Dave Taylor over weight gain

The NRL career of veteran Ryan Hoffman appears to be over after the Melbourne Storm backrower suffered a hamstring injury during their loss to Cronulla.



Storm coach Craig Bellamy said that Hoffman, who had already announced his retirement at the end of the season, was in tears in the AAMI Park change-room after suffering the injury late in the game.



"We are really concerned - he's in tears in the dressing room which is not easy to see, especially a player in the twilight of his career," Bellamy said.



"He's been a wonderful player for our club and I'm not quite sure he will play again.



"They are thinking it's a really major hamstring injury.



"I know he will do everything he can to get back again this year and not retire on this note."



Bellamy said Hoffman, 34, would have scans through the week but left the ground on crutches.



The coach said that one of Hoffman's legs was lifted in a tackle with just a few minutes remaining in the match.



Hoffman started his NRL career with Melbourne in 2003 and returned to the club twice after stints with Wigan and the Warriors.

