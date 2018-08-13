 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

‘What an athlete’ - Footy Show panel mock Dave Taylor over weight gain

Twitter/Sunday Footy Show
Topics
League

The Sunday Footy Show named the former Origin star the ‘gutsy player of the week’. Source: Twitter/Sunday Footy Show
Topics
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

'Who would’ve thought the All Blacks coach would be doing my dishes one day' - Steve Hansen helping the All Blacks retain their famed culture - one dish at a time
2

'Hopefully I didn’t offend anyone' - topless snap a bit of banter, says outgoing Steel star Wendy Frew
3

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
4

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
5

Wayne Rooney saves goal, sets up winner to snatch victory from jaws of defeat
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:50
He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season.

'I haven't thought about the end' - Simon Mannering staying composed as NRL career winds down
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

NZ Rugby League shut down chance of Tonga-Kangaroos Test in Auckland
00:15
Addin Fonua-Blake crossed over in the Sea Eagles' 18-6 victory.

Kiwi-Tongan prop shows off ridiculous strength to score in Manly's comeback win over Bulldogs
00:15
The Parramatta star bagged a treble in his side's 40-4 win.

Jarryd Hayne stars with a hat-trick as Eels decimate toothless Dragons

Former Warriors skipper's NRL career all but over after hamstring injury

AAP
Topics
League

The NRL career of veteran Ryan Hoffman appears to be over after the Melbourne Storm backrower suffered a hamstring injury during their loss to Cronulla.

Storm coach Craig Bellamy said that Hoffman, who had already announced his retirement at the end of the season, was in tears in the AAMI Park change-room after suffering the injury late in the game.

"We are really concerned - he's in tears in the dressing room which is not easy to see, especially a player in the twilight of his career," Bellamy said.

"He's been a wonderful player for our club and I'm not quite sure he will play again.

"They are thinking it's a really major hamstring injury.

"I know he will do everything he can to get back again this year and not retire on this note."

Bellamy said Hoffman, 34, would have scans through the week but left the ground on crutches.

The coach said that one of Hoffman's legs was lifted in a tackle with just a few minutes remaining in the match.

Hoffman started his NRL career with Melbourne in 2003 and returned to the club twice after stints with Wigan and the Warriors.

He has played 325 NRL games; 265 with the Storm.

Ryan Hoffman in action for the Storm. Source: Photosport
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

Sharks topple Storm, rise above Warriors in NRL's top eight

AAP
Topics
League

Cronulla have stopped Melbourne's return to the top of the NRL ladder and helped their own top-four hopes with an enthralling 17-14 victory at AAMI Park.

The Storm were set to leapfrog the Sydney Roosters and Souths into the competition lead but remain stalled in third following the upset defeat.

After two losses heading into the round, the win was vital for the Sharks to help secure a double-chance finals berth, pushing them up to sixth.

In a high-quality affair, the Sharks' desperate defence proved the difference, with the Storm held up over the tryline three times and the dying minutes uncannily similar to their 2016 grand final decider.

Melbourne duo Will Chambers and Suliasi Vunivalu combined twice for Storm tries - the last in the 72nd minute - to keep their team in the hunt, but they were unable to find another to take the win.

Cronulla had won only once in Melbourne since 2009 but came out with all guns blazing.

Taking advantage of multiple Storm errors hooker Jayden Brailey scooted from dummy-half to dive across in the seventh minute for the opening try.

A superb backhand flick pass from Chambers found winger Vunivalu although Cameron Smith, who had an off day with the boot, was unable to level.

The Sharks extended their lead when winger Sosaia Feki somehow managed to dance down the sideline before flinging a ball back in-field for Valentine Holmes.

Fullback Holmes was one of his team's best, also tackling Joe Stimson to prevent a Storm try with 16 minutes left on the clock.

The Sharks led 13-4 at halftime after halfback Chad Townsend added a field goal, which looked as if it could prove valuable in the dying minutes.

Billy Slater, who announced his retirement midweek, helped closed the margin to 13-10 early in the second stanza when he ran on to a Cameron Munster grubber in the in-goal.

But Munster then a threw a loose pass that led to the Sharks' final try.

It was scooped up by centre Jesse Ramien and despite being brought down by Josh Addo-Carr after a 60m dash, Cronulla winger Josh Dugan took the ball from dummy- half and burst through some soft defence to help seal the win.

Cronulla's 17-14 win over Melbourne sees them rise to sixth overall. Source: SKY
Topics
League