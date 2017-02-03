$1500 for a high tackle? NRL introduces fines for on-field offences

The NRL has introduced fines for low-grade on-field offences starting in the 2017 season.

Grade-one offences including high tackles, tripping and contrary and detrimental conduct will result in a $1500 fine following a review of the NRL judiciary system.

They replace demerit points leading to possible suspensions, with the changes designed to create a fairer, simpler system and ensure players do not miss matches for minor offences.

However, more serious offences such as dangerous throws, shoulder charges, kicking and striking will still accrue at least 100 points and result in suspensions.

"Where a player is involved in dangerous actions, they can still expect to spend time on the sideline," NRL head of football Brian Canavan said.

"These changes are the result of an extensive review of the previous process and extensive consultation."

The sub-committee that recommended the changes included Canterbury coach Des Hasler, Warriors and Gold Coast bosses Jim Doyle and Graham Annesley, and the Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA).

Judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew, former NRL counsel Peter Kite and league officials Nick Weeks and Canavan were also in the group.

The number of offences has decreased from 17 to 12, while there are only three grades, with the more-serious offences referred straight to the judiciary panel.

Carryover points won't be considered for financial penalties, and loading will continue.

Players can only attract a maximum two fines per season, and any further minor indiscretions will immediately be upgraded to a grade-two offence.

JUDICIARY CODE CHANGES:

* Minor offences such as tripping, careless high tackles, contrary and detrimental conduct will attract $1500 fines

* Offences have decreased from 17 to 12, while there are only three gradings

* Carryover points will not be added to offences that attract fines

* The match review committee has been reduced from five members to four