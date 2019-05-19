Koepka keeps 7-shot lead at PGA Championship, Kiwi Danny Lee sinks

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee's sunk further out of contention at the US PGA championship, shooting a third round one over par to sit tied for 14th.

Lee, 11 shots behind defending champion Brooks Koepka who finished an even par with three bogeys and three birdies.

Brooks Koepka drives off the 12th tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Source: Associated Press

A six-foot putt helping maintain his seven-shot lead, Kopeka's ahead of four other golfers all tied for 2nd.

"Every time I set up to a golf shot, I feel like I know what the ball is going to do," Koepka said. "And if I don't, then I guess I'd be nervous. ... I'm trying my butt off, and from there, sometimes you need a little bit of luck. But I'd say I'm pretty flat-lined most of the time, as you can tell."

The public Bethpage Black course has turned into his private playground as he goes into the final round tomorrow with a record breaking lead.

Brooks Koepka putts on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Source: Associated Press

No one has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round at any major, or even a PGA Tour event.

That leaves Koepka 18 holes away from joining Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA in stroke play.

He is one round away from becoming the first player to hold back-to-back major titles at the same time.

Brooks Koepka waits to putt on the first green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Source: Associated Press

Not since Hal Sutton in 1983 has anyone led from start to finish in the PGA Championship.