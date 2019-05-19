Koepka keeps 7-shot lead at PGA Championship, Kiwi Danny Lee sinks

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee's sunk further out of contention at the US PGA championship, shooting a third round one over par to sit tied for 14th.
Lee, 11 shots behind defending champion Brooks Koepka who finished an even par with three bogeys and three birdies.
A six-foot putt helping maintain his seven-shot lead, Kopeka's ahead of four other golfers all tied for 2nd.
"Every time I set up to a golf shot, I feel like I know what the ball is going to do," Koepka said. "And if I don't, then I guess I'd be nervous. ... I'm trying my butt off, and from there, sometimes you need a little bit of luck. But I'd say I'm pretty flat-lined most of the time, as you can tell."
The public Bethpage Black course has turned into his private playground as he goes into the final round tomorrow with a record breaking lead.
No one has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round at any major, or even a PGA Tour event.
That leaves Koepka 18 holes away from joining Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA in stroke play.
He is one round away from becoming the first player to hold back-to-back major titles at the same time.
Not since Hal Sutton in 1983 has anyone led from start to finish in the PGA Championship.