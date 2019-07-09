TODAY |

Kiwi UFC star Dan Hooker eager for octagon return after facial fractures, concussion

Kiwi UFC star is Dan Hooker will return to the octagon after a seven-month break and a rollercoaster 2018.

The 29-year-old lightweight MMA fighter suffered a knockout loss in December last year, the first in his decade-long career. The Milwaukee fight left Hooker with facial fractures and a concussion.

Hooker said he recognised the severity of his injuries.

"After you've been knocked out, you need a good amount of time off, and we've always given it a lot of respect," he said.

His wife Isabella said she found it difficult to watch his last fight.

Hooker is looking to line up another fight on the UFC Fight Night Adelaide card in December.

"He's a professional. I trust him and I trust his team to look after him," she said.

"I was worried, especially because I wasn't there with him that time."

But with the lows also came the highs. The couple had their first child, Zoe, a mere six weeks before his loss.

Hooker said his family was his motivation now.

"If I get the results, my family can live very comfortably for the rest of their days," he said.

He founded The Combat Academy in Ellerslie, Auckland last year to pass on his expertise.

"It's just sharing what I feel like, you know, helped me in my life," he said. "So, to see other people doing the same thing is incredible."

It's been a wild year for the mild-mannered Auckland fighter and wife Isabella.
