Kiwi amateur golfer Daniel Hillier scores shock qualification for US Open

Kiwi amateur Daniel Hillier has qualified for next week's US Open at Pebble Beach in California.

Hillier made the biggest cut of his life by sneaking into the top 14 during sectional qualifying at Walton Heath in England. It’ll be his first appearance at a golf major.

His big move came in the second round, firing a six-under par 66 to rocket 50 places up the leaderboard and into a six-way tie for eighth.

Kiwi number one Ryan Fox has joined Hillier in the field after finishing in the top 14 at the Sectional Qualifying event in Ohio.

Fox carded a five-under par total across the two rounds today to secure his place next week, but it wasn’t to be for compatriot Danny Lee, who’s finished at three-under to just miss out.

 

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand plays his approach shot on the 11th hole during day two of the 2018 Australian Golf Open. Source: Getty
