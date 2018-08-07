Joseph Parker clarifies stance on Whanganui High School racism and sexism controversy - 'I think everyone should be involved, that's my opinion'

Joseph Parker has been forced to clarify he believes "everyone should be involved" in a Whanganui High School event exclusively set up for Maori and Pasifika boys, adding he is unlikely to appear if changes aren't made.

The heavyweight boxer held his first media conference on New Zealand soil in Auckland this morning, after his defeat to Dillian Whyte in London on July 29.

Parker immediately faced a stream of questions over the Whanganui "motivational sesison" that has been interpreted as excluding girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

Parker was conscious not to directly criticise the event organisers, but indicated he wanted admission to be more inclusive if he was to appear.

"I've done visits for schools and community groups, and I can see where they're coming from, but I think it's, like David mentioned, if we go down to see the kids we'd like to see everyone," Parker said.

"Just because, some of them might be aspiring to be a boxer or might be motivated by something I might be able to say.

"I feel like everyone should be involved but I see where they're coming from and what they're trying to do."

Parker's promoter David Higgins indicated they as a team were not aware of the event being marketed as a "closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers when they signed up - and only found out through media coverage.

Higgins indicated changes needed to be made for the event to go ahead.

"I think it's unfair to exclude say females or other races as Joseph might only visit that region once in five or 10 years," Higgins said.

"For that reason I think it should probably be inclusive, and we probably wouldn't support that particular visit if it's not inclusive and if changes aren't made."

Responding to a question about how common these Maori and Pasifika targeted youth events were around New Zealand, the Duco promoter said Parker's profile meant events he was involved with had to be inclusive.

"We hear what you're saying. We think because Joseph is a household name, it gives the media an opportunity to really blow it up and so we have to be careful to be seen as equal opportunity and inclusive of everyone," Mr Higgins said.