Joseph Parker clarifies stance on Whanganui High School racism and sexism controversy - 'I think everyone should be involved, that's my opinion'

Joseph Parker has been forced to clarify he believes "everyone should be involved" in a Whanganui High School event exclusively set up for Maori and Pasifika boys, adding he is unlikely to appear if changes aren't made.

The heavyweight boxer held his first media conference on New Zealand soil in Auckland this morning, after his defeat to Dillian Whyte in London on July 29.

Parker immediately faced a stream of questions over the Whanganui "motivational sesison" that has been interpreted as excluding girls, and male students from non-Maori and Pasifika backgrounds, from attending.

Parker was conscious not to directly criticise the event organisers, but indicated he wanted admission to be more inclusive if he was to appear.

"I've done visits for schools and community groups, and I can see where they're coming from, but I think it's, like David mentioned, if we go down to see the kids we'd like to see everyone," Parker said.

"Just because, some of them might be aspiring to be a boxer or might be motivated by something I might be able to say.

"I feel like everyone should be involved but I see where they're coming from and what they're trying to do."

Parker's promoter David Higgins indicated they as a team were not aware of the event being marketed as a "closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" and their fathers when they signed up - and only found out through media coverage.

Higgins indicated changes needed to be made for the event to go ahead.

"I think it's unfair to exclude say females or other races as Joseph might only visit that region once in five or 10 years," Higgins said.

"For that reason I think it should probably be inclusive, and we probably wouldn't support that particular visit if it's not inclusive and if changes aren't made." 

Responding to a question about how common these Maori and Pasifika targeted youth events were around New Zealand, the Duco promoter said Parker's profile meant events he was involved with had to be inclusive. 

"We hear what you're saying. We think because Joseph is a household name, it gives the media an opportunity to really blow it up and so we have to be careful to be seen as equal opportunity and inclusive of everyone," Mr Higgins said.

"And I think the Maori and Pasifika children can be there anyway, so what does it matter, why not have everyone there together, get the whole school assembly together."

Read the back-story on the Whanganui resident backlash to a promotional flier for the Parker event.

The Kiwi heavyweight is unlikely to speak at a Whanganui "closed motivational session for Māori and Pasifika boys" if changes aren't made.
Watch: Joseph Parker 'getting calls in from match makers' as he eyes return to ring after Dillian Whyte loss

Joseph Parker's camp has a confirmed today that he will fight on for another five years and could possibly return back into the boxing ring later this year.

The 26-year-old spoke on home soil in Auckland today for the first time since his loss to British heavyweight fighter Dillian Whyte two weeks ago in London.

Parker's promoter David Higgins announced today that his boxer will continue to fight and will look to recapture a world title and become a unified champion.

"Joseph has confirmed categorically that he wants to fight on for another five years, so there is no fence sitting there," said Higgins.

Commentator Mike Angove broke down the Parker-Barry combination.

"We've got unfinished business, the goal remains the same to unify the heavyweight division.

"And so right now we are looking at various options, we are getting calls in from match makers and managers from around the world."

Higgins said there are various offers on the table at the moment and they will make a decision on what is right for Parker.

"There are fight options in the United Kingdom, in New Zealand, in the United States."

Higgins spoke to Matchroom Sport's manager and promoter Eddie Hearn (Anthony Joshua's promoter) last night about potential fights.

The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back losses under Barry.

"His view is that our brand hasn't been dented in the UK and it took tremendous courage to go through that head-butt and then nearly come back and nearly get the win."

For now Parker will have some R&R with family and spend time with his new-born baby girl.

"Onwards and upwards we are just assessing various options and we are going to choose the best one and hopefully come back later this year."

Parker has now lost two fights in his professional career, going down to Whyte last month by unanimous decision and lost his WBO heavyweight title to multiple title holder Anthony Joshua by decision in April in Wales.

Parker's promoter David Higgins said his fighter aims to fight for another five years.
Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu has admitted to driving drunk last month.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup winner was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July.

The 34-year-old faced one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on Victoria Street in the suburb of Petone, Lower Hutt on July 15.

All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 September 2011.
All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup.

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning. It was revealed that he had 600mcg of alcohol on his breath during the incident.

The former New Zealand international took to social media, confirming the incident.

"I am taking it on the chin and pleading guilty,' said Weepu.

"I 100 per cent admit that what I done was dumb and wrong.

"You know I am extremely embarrassed and sorry to my family and friends and my community.

"I just want to say to everyone that has helped me out so far during this – thank you very much and if you continue to support me it would be wonderful."

Weepu played 71 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut for New Zealand against Wales in 2004.

He was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July.
