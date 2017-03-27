'It's time to go' - Kiwi rowing champion Eric Murray announces retirement

New Zealand rowing champion Eric Murray has announced he is retiring.

The double Olympian told Woman's Day he is quitting the sport to spend more time with his family.

"I always said as long as my mind, my body and my heart were in it, then I could do this for as long as I like," he said to Woman's Day.

"My mind’s been pretty good, my body’s been pretty good, but it was my heart that was on the fence. So, it's time to go."

He also revealed he had lost "the buzz" from winning, and had wrestled with the idea of retirement for over seven months.