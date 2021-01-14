INEOS Team UK make frantic improvements to boat in time for Prada Cup

Its been nearly a month since yachting fans first saw the America's Cup boats on the Hauraki Gulf.

Since then the three challengers have been frantically making improvements.

None more that INEOS Team UK, with their on-water gains being on display during this week’s practice racing.

When skipper Sir Ben Ainslie was asked what improvements the team has made since the disaster that was the America's Cup World Series event, he did not hold back.

“We've got a new rudder, a new elevator a new mast, a new mainsail, a new headsail. We've put aero modifications to the hull, and we've changed the systems to the hull, so we've been quite busy," Ainslie said.

With the Brits struggling in the light winds off Auckland, some wondered if they might just focus on being the fastest in stronger winds and hope for those conditions.

But again, Skipper Sir Ben Ainslie put that to rest “never write anything off, we can't control the weather, so we've got to get ourselves competitive in those lighter airs”.

The first race is set to get underway at 3pm tomorrow, with American Magic facing off against Team UK.