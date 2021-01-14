TODAY |

INEOS Team UK make frantic improvements to boat in time for Prada Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

Its been nearly a month since yachting fans first saw the America's Cup boats on the Hauraki Gulf.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They were the only syndicate to not record a win during the World Series. Source: 1 NEWS

Since then the three challengers have been frantically making improvements.

None more that INEOS Team UK, with their on-water gains being on display during this week’s practice racing.

When skipper Sir Ben Ainslie was asked what improvements the team has made since the disaster that was the America's Cup World Series event, he did not hold back.

“We've got a new rudder, a new elevator a new mast, a new mainsail, a new headsail. We've put aero modifications to the hull, and we've changed the systems to the hull, so we've been quite busy," Ainslie said.

With the Brits struggling in the light winds off Auckland, some wondered if they might just focus on being the fastest in stronger winds and hope for those conditions.

But again, Skipper Sir Ben Ainslie put that to rest “never write anything off, we can't control the weather, so we've got to get ourselves competitive in those lighter airs”.

The first race is set to get underway at 3pm tomorrow, with American Magic facing off against Team UK.

The TAB has American Magic as the favourite to take out the Prada cup at $1.75 with the Italian boat of Luna Rossa sitting at $2.75 and Team UK at $8

Sport
Americas Cup
Team NZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Young girl at cricket match gets special visit from Sophie Devine after six hits youngster
2
'Some boys were emotional' - Phil Gould fires up Warriors with 'inspirational talk' ahead of new NRL season
3
Kiwi diver at peace with walking away from Olympic dream for new passion
4
Former US Olympian charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
5
Sophie Devine scores fastest century in women's T20 cricket history in emphatic style
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE

Premier League players told by UK government to stop celebratory hugs, kisses

NBA stars reunite in 4-team megadeal trade

Gary Player urged by his son to return Presidential Medal of Freedom to Trump

02:05

Kiwi diver at peace with walking away from Olympic dream for new passion