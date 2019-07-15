TODAY |

In Pictures: England beats New Zealand in Cricket World Cup

Associated Press
England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time in extraordinary circumstances today, beating New Zealand by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the final was tied after regulation play and again following the first Super Over in the tournament's 44-year history.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand. Source: Associated Press

England players could be seen mobbing Jofra Archer after he bowled the super over to win the Cricket World Cup final.

England players mob Jofra Archer after he bowled the super over to win the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand. Source: Associated Press

Afterwards, captain Eoin Morgan was photographed kissing the trophy following the historic moment.

England's captain Eoin Morgan kisses the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand. Source: Associated Press



 

England's captain Eoin Morgan is sprayed with champagne as he raises the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. Source: Associated Press
