TODAY |

Greenskeepers beg for dispensation during Covid-19 lockdown to protect their turf

Source:  1 NEWS

With many sporting turfs left unattended throughout the nationwide Level 4 coronavirus lockdown, local clubs from both the lawn bowls and golfing communities are calling for an exemption for their greenskeepers to return to work.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Clubs are calling to allow their green keepers to be able to work one day a week. Source: 1 NEWS

With bowling greens being comprised of weeds, they require around-the-clock maintenance involving regular mowing and spraying.

Bowls New Zealand has petitioned the Government to allow a club greenskeeper to work alone, once a week, to spray and mow the green.

Mark Cameron, Bowls NZ CEO, believes the special dispensation could save his organisation millions of dollars.

"All we're really saying here is if the powers that be can grant us this concession, it will save us millions of dollars.

"When we’re sitting on 500 bowling clubs, even if it was just $5000 each, there’s $2.5 million that we’re going to have to figure out how we can get back into the bowls community.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

They fear their golf courses may never recover. Source: 1 NEWS

With 20 years of greenskeeping experience under his belt, Des Cotter of the Takapuna Bowls Club provided a rather blunt and grim outlook on the survival of lawn bowls greens around the country.

"Without spraying and without mowing, you will lose your green."

As local grants are being slashed, clubs are facing the prospect of financial ruin and there are growing concerns that a disappearance of local bowls clubs will leave a social void needing to be filled.

Cameron emphasised the importance of local bowls clubs for some elderly citizens around the country.

"Stan - who’s 73 years of age, not working now the family have left home, etcetera - the bowling club was his refuge, and [if] we take that away we really isolate him from our communities and it's a real danger."

Sport
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:59
Lockdown bop: Boxer Joseph Parker recreates classic Grease dance scene with partner
2
Dan Carter, Aaron Smith join the party in latest sporting home videos
3
'Everyone's just having fun' - Joseph Parker does it again with latest isolation musical
4
Warren Gatland pitches $10m All Blacks-Lions 'decider' to make NZR much-needed coin
5
Former Brazilian football star Ronaldihno leaves jail for house arrest in luxury hotel
MORE FROM
Sport
MORE
01:46

Dan Carter, Aaron Smith join the party in latest sporting home videos
02:04

International students call for tuition refunds due to 'decrease in quality' of online learning
01:24

Kiwis aboard coronavirus-stricken cruise ship hoping for Australian assistance

Flight Centre shuts 58 stores indefinitely, stands down more than 300 employees during Covid-19 crisis