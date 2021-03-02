'You are truly helping me get through this' - Tiger Woods speaks after crash, thanks golfers for touching tribute

Tiger Woods has offered a heartfelt thanks to his fellow golfers for their tribute yesterday where many donned his signature Sunday red and black for the final round.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident last week and has since been recovering in hospital in Los Angeles.

The 15-time Major winner still managed to tune in to the World Golf Championship from his hospital bed though and was moved to see many out competing in his iconic colour scheme.

Tommy Fleetwood, right, of England, watches as Cameron Champ lines up a putt on the 10th green during the final round of the Workday Championship. Source: Associated Press

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods said in a Twitter post.

"To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."

Rising star Collin Morikawa went on to win the event, joining Woods as the only golfers to win a major and a World Golf Championship event before turning 25.

Collin Morikawa kisses the championship trophy after winning the Workday Championship golf tournament. Source: Associated Press

The 24-year-old told media afterwards he had planned to don the red and black for Woods on the day but something went wrong in getting the clothes to him.

"Tiger means everything to me," Morikawa said.

"He had the crash and thankfully he's alright and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery, but I don't think we say thank you enough.

"So, I want to say thank you to Tiger. Sometimes you lose people too early. Kobe, I lost my grandpa about a month ago, and you don't get to say thank you enough.