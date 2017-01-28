 

World No.1 Jason Day in danger of missing the cut at Torrey Pines

World No.1 Jason Day is in danger of missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

In windy conditions and playing the easier North course, Day posted a front nine score of two-over-par to sit 11 shots back of leader Justin Rose, who is at eight under.

Jason Day of Australia reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 12th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

At three over for the tournament, Day is three shots over of the cut line which is projected at even par.

Teeing off the 10th hole in the marquee group with Tiger Woods and world No.3 Dustin Johnson, the 29-year-old Day failed to make a single birdie on the front nine and dropped shots on the difficult par-3 15th and par-4 18th.

Johnson is at even par, while Woods appears likely to miss the weekend at four over.

Meanwhile, fellow Aussie Marc Leishman is at three under and five back of Rose, while John Senden and Greg Chalmers are at two under.

