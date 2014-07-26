Wilkinson only Kiwi golfer to make PGA cut in San Diego

New Zealand golfer Tim Wilkinson made the cut but has plenty of work to do at the midway point of the PGA Tour event in San Diego.

Kiwi Tim Wilkinson hits a tee shot.

Wilkinson shot an even-par 72 to follow his first-day 70 at the Farmers Insurance Open to share 35th place.

At two-under, he has at least qualified to play the weekend, unlike compatriots Danny Lee and Steve Alker.

Lee struggled with a 77 today to finish on six-over, six strokes outside the cut line. Alker was 11-over after backing up 80 with a 75.