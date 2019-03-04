'We have no other alternative' - NZ Golf Open cancelled due to Covid-19

Next year's New Zealand Golf Open has been cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic and the related health and financial risks.

Zach Murray of Australia, winner of the 2019 NZ Open. Source: Photosport

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, John Hart, confirmed the tournament - scheduled to be played in Arrowtown in February - has been axed in a statement this afternoon.

"We are extremely disappointed to have had to come to this decision but the effects of the pandemic, borders being closed, and the financial risk associated with a potential later cancellation due to any further Covid-19 outbreaks means we have no other alternative other than to cancel this event now," Hart said.

"With up to 300 international participants coming from offshore (including professional players, amateur players, caddies, and officials of our Tour partners (the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour), we need absolute certainty now in terms of accessibility to New Zealand and this is clearly not possible.

"This is not a decision we have made lightly, and we are particularly disappointed for the Queenstown region who have suffered many setbacks during this Covid-19 era.

"We remain very committed to once again showcasing the very best of Queenstown and New Zealand in February 2022 at a time when hopefully we will all be operating in a more certain and safer environment."