Watch: Winter Olympics champion uses gold medal to mark golf ball

Winter Olympics curling champion - and occasional golfer - Mark Hamilton came up with a brilliant method of marking his ball at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in South Carolina, using his PyeongChang gold medal.

Hamilton, 29, teed off at the Pro-Am dressed head to toe in an American themed outfit, before pulling out his gold medal to mark his ball, much to the hysterics of the fans around him.

"That could be the greatest ball marker in the history of golf on the PGA Tour," the commentator is heard saying on the broadcast.