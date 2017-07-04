Watch: Trick-shot star Tania Tare's dream comes true with LPGA invitation

A talented Kiwi golfer known for her trick-shots has been invited to play in the LPGA's NZ Open event after being featured on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last month.

Now based in sunny Florida, Tania Tare has returned to Auckland for a few days and caught up with Seven Sharp's Carolyn Robinson to share the good news.

"I tried to play it cool, deep down I was pretty excited because not only is it the NZ Open, it's the first LPGA event we've had here," Tare said.

"I can't get too excited, I need to keep calm and act like it's another tournament, otherwise I'll psych myself out."

Tim Watts, Commercial Director of The Clubhouse, the company promoting the event, says Tare brings a new dimension to the tournament.

"Tania is drawing thousands of people to golf through her trick-shots and her massive following on social media, which has attracted the attention of people who would not be drawn to the sport otherwise," he says.

He also credited Seven Sharp with bringing the golfer to his attention leading to her invite.

"We followed the Seven Sharp story and we'd seen her on YouTube, and we thought this is an opportunity for us to give her a start in the Open."

The invite completes a great week for the talented Kiwi golfer with her also securing sponsorship from Avis Car Rental New Zealand.