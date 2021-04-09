Watch: Tommy Fleetwood all smiles after nailing hole-in-one at Masters

Tommy Fleetwood had no birdies in the opening round of the Masters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A hole-in-one made him smile anyway.

Fleetwood made an ace on the 170-yard 16th hole this morning, the 32nd in Masters history. Of those, 23 have come on the 16th.

The Englishman also had an ace during the World Golf Championships event in Austin two weeks ago.