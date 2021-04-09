Watch: Tommy Fleetwood all smiles after nailing hole-in-one at Masters

Tommy Fleetwood had no birdies in the opening round of the Masters.
A hole-in-one made him smile anyway.
Fleetwood made an ace on the 170-yard 16th hole this morning, the 32nd in Masters history. Of those, 23 have come on the 16th.
The Englishman also had an ace during the World Golf Championships event in Austin two weeks ago.
Fleetwood finished the day with four bogeys, the ace and shot a 2-over 74. There were no aces at the Masters last year; Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau both made one at the 16th in 2019.