Watch: Tiger Woods sinks 14-foot putt at PGA Memorial Tournament

Bryson DeChambeau has fended off a packed leaderboard including Tiger Woods to take the 54-hole lead at the US PGA Tour's Memorial tournament.

Woods climbed 17 places after a stellar third round in Ohio.
Source: SKY

Chasing his first win since breaking through for a maiden US Tour victory at the 2017 John Deere Classic, the former US Amateur champion DeChambeau fired a six- under-par 66 at Muirfield Village to climb to 14 under.

The 24-year-old will take a one-shot cushion into the final round over Patrick Cantlay (66), Kyle Stanley (70) and 19-year-old Joaquinn Niemann (70) at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event in Ohio.

DeChambeau withstood several charges on moving day, with fellow American Patrick Cantlay bagging a stunning, 185-yard hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole before an eagle at the par-5 15th.

Another challenge came from Tiger Woods as the five-time Memorial winner hung on to his place among the contenders during a four-under-par 68 to improve his tournament total to nine under.

Woods will attempt to equal the tournament's largest 54-hole comeback at five shots off the pace, but will no doubt draw from starting the final round four shots back during his 2012 Memorial victory.

Adam Scott is the leading Australian at eight under following a two-under 70, while countryman Jason Day struggled to capitalise on his solid play during the first two rounds.

Former world No.1 Day double-bogeyed the 18th on Saturday to shoot 74 and fall back to six under, one shot ahead of Marc Leishman after the Victorian carded a 67.

John Senden and Rod Pampling round out the Australian contingent, but each shot 75 to miss a second cut that was made after 54 holes.

