 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Watch: Tiger hits blistering approach shot to score best ever round at Players Champs

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tiger Woods turned in his best round of the season and his lowest score ever at The Players Championship.

Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green during the third round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green.

Source: Associated Press

Tiger Woods hit a towering approach shot at the par-5 11th, which carried two bunkers and part of a pond before landing on green during his third round at TPC Sawgrass.
Source: SKY

It propelled him up the leaderboard.

Staying there might prove difficult considering the favorable scoring conditions at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods shot a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, besting his previous low score on the Stadium Course by a stroke. He honed in his iron shots, fine-tuned his putter and was so hot through 12 holes that it looked like he might challenge the course record.

"I wish I could repeat it more often, but honestly it was just a better start," Woods said. "I got off to a much better-quality start."

Woods took advantage of warm weather, soft greens and little wind by making birdies at three of the first four holes. He drained putts of 15, 5, 10 and 17 feet, regaining a scoring touch that eluded him last week at the Wells Fargo Championship and in the opening two rounds in Ponte Vedra Beach.

"Eventually I was going to put all the pieces together and today, for the most part, I did that," he said. "I hit a lot of good, quality shots. I hit some shots in the correct spots, which was nice. I hit probably three of the best long irons I've hit all week."

Woods pointed to his tee shot at the 242-yard, par-3 eighth, which landed a little more than 30 feet from the hole; his second shot at the par-5 ninth, which stopped on the fringe from nearly 270 yards out; and his towering approach shot at the par-5 11th, which carried two bunkers and part of a pond before landing on the putting surface and leaving him a lengthy eagle putt.

His only complaint was not keeping it rolling. He cooled off down the stretch, making five pars and a bogey over the final six holes.

He pushed his drive into thick rough at the difficult par-4 14th and ended up with his lone bogey of the day. He had a chance to get it back two holes later, but lipped out a 10-footer following a stellar bunker shot.

"To be 8-under there through 12, realistically I probably could have got a couple more out of it and got to 10 (under) for the day," he said. "But I'll take it."

He hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation.

But the biggest different was his putting. He needed just 27 putts, his fewest of the week. A day after making just one putt longer than 6 feet, he missed only one inside 13 feet in the third round.

"It was nice. I made some putts today. That was basically the difference," he said. "I've hit quality irons before and I was able to convert today and got rolling early. This golf course, as humid as it is right now, these greens are going to be holding all day and I knew that going in and I knew I had to be a little bit more aggressive in there and put the ball in these sections, and I was able to do that."

Woods started the day tied for 69th, but moved into fifth after getting to 9 under at No. 12. His jump was the talk of the course, and the already huge gallery following his every move really started growing at the turn. By the time Woods and playing partner Mackenzie Hughes got to 16, the frenzied crowd was dozens deep and craning for a glimpse of golf's biggest star.

Jordan Spieth also shot 65 after making the cut on the number, and like Woods, he was at 8-under 208. Woods figured his stay near the top of the leaderboard would be a short one, with the leaders expected to push him back down later in the day.

"I won't be by end of the day, but it's nice to kind of somewhat be up there," he said. "These guys are going to go low again. I think that some of the guys will probably shoot better scores than I did out there. It's definitely gettable.

"It's set up for these guys to go low."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

Katrina Miles, her four children and their Grandmother Cynda Miles.

'We are devastated by this shocking event' - Relatives of family killed in Western Australia mass shooing break silence

The family of the seven were found dead with gunshot wounds on Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Police officers cordon off the area after a knife attack in central Paris, Saturday May 12, 2018. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital Saturday. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Two people killed in Paris knife attack

French authorities say a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and injured four in the center of Paris before being killed by police.

Govt to more than double what National spent on predator control - $81m over four years

But National claims the Greens aren't following through on their election promises.


00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 