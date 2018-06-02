Watch: Scottish LPGA star nails unbelievable 154-yard hole-in-one after US Open tee shot goes flush into hole

Scottish LPGA golfer Catriona Matthew is likely going to miss the cut of the US Open but she still managed to produce the best shot of the second round if not the tournament.

In her 23rd appearance at the tournament, Matthew was struggling heavily to start her second round at Shoal Creek in Alabama this morning.

The 48-year-old had a double-bogey at the third which she followed up with a bogey on the fourth, but then a stroke of magic awaited her on the 154-yard fifth hole.

Matthew teed-off at the par three and couldn't see where her ball landed at the other end.

It was becuase she had managed to hit it flush in the hole.

A fixed camera behind the fifth's green captured Matthew's ball disappear straigh into the cup on the fly, bouncing near the rim a couple of times before it finally settled at the the bottom of the hole.

Unfortunately for Matthew she couldn't keep the magic going, finishing her round on 75 and sitting outside the projected four-over cut line at +5.