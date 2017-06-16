 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Golf


Watch: Pilot forced to eject after blimp plunges to ground near US Open course

share

Source:

Associated Press

The pilot of a small blimp that crashed today near the US Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns, investigators said.

Authorities say the man was seriously burned when the aircraft crashed near the US Open in Wisconsin.
Source: Associated Press

A statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office said its initial investigation shows the blimp may have experienced mechanical problems before the crash.

A deputy at a security post reported seeing the aircraft on fire or smoking and rapidly descending overnight, the Sheriff's Office said. First responders used utility vehicles to reach the crash site, which was an open field about a half mile from the Erin Hills golf course.

Aerial video from a television news helicopter shows pieces of the flattened blimp on the field along with charred metal and grass.

The first responders transported the injured pilot to a waiting medical helicopter that had landed in the field. Sheriff's officials said the pilot was the only one on board.

Golfer Brandt Snededker said he spotted something while on the course.

ADDS CONDITION OF THE PILOT - A blimp crashes during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, near Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. An official with the company operating the advertising blimp at the U.S. Open said the pilot is "OK" after the craft crashed but that he was taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A blimp crashes during the first round of the US Open golf tournament.

Source: Associated Press

"Yeah. My caddie made a comment on the 9th hole. He said the blimp is not looking good. I guess it was nose down. I saw a puff of black smoke. I didn't know it was the blimp. It's not good. Glad everybody is OK," Snededker said after finishing his round.

The blimp, operated by Florida-based AirSign, was used for advertising as it floated above the golf tournament and had been airborne for several hours before it went down, authorities said.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for AirSign, said the company's operations team on the ground in Erin had no more definitive information on pilot's condition, other than the pilot was expected to be OK.

Maynard could not confirm witness accounts that the pilot skydived from the blimp and said the aircraft's pilots do not regularly carry parachutes.

The Federal Aviation and Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate the crash. The Sheriff's Office said the FAA determined the aircraft was operating at the proper altitude.

The Open is one of golf's four majors.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

00:29
2
Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

00:27
3
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Toulon reportedly chasing Malakai Fekitoa's signature after being shunned by All Blacks


4
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Auckland-born Lion Ben Te'o says All Blacks clash holds no significance

5
All Blacks legend Rodney So'oialo and his son Rodney So'oialo Jr. deliver the match ball during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium, Friday 07th April 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Former All Black Rodney So'oialo joins Wellington coaching staff

Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ