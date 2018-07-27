 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Not the birdie he wanted! Golfer nails unfortunate seagull off the tee

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

English golfer Mark James hit a birdie - not the kind he was after though - striking a feathered friend out of the sky with his tee shot on the 17th at the Senior Open Championship at St Andrews, Scotland.

As James teed off on the 17th, two shots over par for his round, the Brit's worst fears were realised when his ball cannoned into a bird, causing it to drop out of bounds.

From there, it was all downhill for James, who could only muster a triple bogey on the 17th, finishing at a five-over par score of 77, seeing him sit tied for 122nd, nine shots off the lead.

The condition of the bird is unknow, while James himself would miss the cut.

Mark James' ball went out of bounds in Scotland after this bizarre moment. Source: SKY
Topics
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: Not the birdie he wanted! Golfer nails unfortunate seagull off the tee
3

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
4

Crusaders welcome back Joe Moody as full-strength squad named for semi-final with Hurricanes
5

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE

Jordan Spieth part of American trio leading British Open heading into final round
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Kiwi Ryan Fox survives cut at British Open, American duo share lead after second round
1 NEWS

Watch: Could you do better? US Open champ Brooks Koepka brought to his knees by impossible bunker shot at British Open
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox off the pace after first round of British Open

Lydia Ko 11 shots behind leader after dreadful opening round at Ladies Scottish Open

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a disastrous start to the Ladies Scottish Open in East Lothian, carding a first round score of two over par to sit tied for 85th.

Beginning the day brightly, Ko birdied her second hole, before quickly wiping away her early advantage with a bogey on the third.

Another bogey on the fifth saw Ko finish her front nine at one under.

Things wouldn't improve for the Kiwi on the back nine, with another bogey, this time on the tenth, dropping her to two over.

Ko would keep her composure to shoot eight pars to finish her opening round, however the damage was already done.

The Kiwi trails the leader, Tiffany Joh of the USA, by a whopping 11 shots going into tomorrow's second round, with Ko looking an obvious contender to miss the cut.

Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, waits to hit from the 16th tee of the Lake Merced Golf Club during the first round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship golf tournament Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Lydia Ko at Lake Merced Golf Club. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Golf
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:17
“You guys had nine years in power; you refused to look at this issue,” said reporter Benedict Collins after National pulled support from the Government’s bill and created their own.

National's medicinal cannabis decisions 'hard to see as more than a stunt' – 1 NEWS political team

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Watch as emotional Francesco Molinari bear-hugs caddie after historic British Open triumph

Associated Press
Topics
Golf

Francesco Molinari's win at the British Open has broken the American stranglehold on golf's major championships, with a US golfer having won the previous five.

It caps a stunning stretch for the 15th-ranked Molinari, who has won on the PGA and European Tours in the previous two months.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner finished in a tie for second place at the British Open, two shots behind Molinari.

Molinari didn't drop a shot over the weekend at Carnoustie.

Topics
Golf