Watch: Not the birdie he wanted! Golfer nails unfortunate seagull off the tee

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a disastrous start to the Ladies Scottish Open in East Lothian, carding a first round score of two over par to sit tied for 85th.

Beginning the day brightly, Ko birdied her second hole, before quickly wiping away her early advantage with a bogey on the third.

Another bogey on the fifth saw Ko finish her front nine at one under.

Things wouldn't improve for the Kiwi on the back nine, with another bogey, this time on the tenth, dropping her to two over.

Ko would keep her composure to shoot eight pars to finish her opening round, however the damage was already done.