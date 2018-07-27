Watch: Not the birdie he wanted! Golfer nails unfortunate seagull off the tee

English golfer Mark James hit a birdie - not the kind he was after though - striking a feathered friend out of the sky with his tee shot on the 17th at the Senior Open Championship at St Andrews, Scotland.
As James teed off on the 17th, two shots over par for his round, the Brit's worst fears were realised when his ball cannoned into a bird, causing it to drop out of bounds.
From there, it was all downhill for James, who could only muster a triple bogey on the 17th, finishing at a five-over par score of 77, seeing him sit tied for 122nd, nine shots off the lead.
The condition of the bird is unknow, while James himself would miss the cut.