Watch: NBA superstar Steph Curry hits flagstick with pinpoint approach shot in PGA event

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made a great start to the PGA Championship in Missouri, in touch with the leaders with a first round score of -2 at the Bellerive Country Club.
Starting the day with a birdie on the opening hole, Fox would add another on the eighth to finish his front nine, blemish free.
Things would take a turn for the worse however, with bogeys on the 11th and 15th sending him back to an even par.
From there though, the Kiwi rallied, finishing the day with back-to-back birdies, coming away at an even par on the back nine.
Fox trails the current leader, Rickie Fowler of the USA (-5) by three shots heading into tomorrow's second round.
An American golfer has donated his prize money to the family of former Australian pro Jarrod Lyle after he died last night.
Bryson DeChambeau earned NZ$37,450 in prize money yesterday when he won the Long Drive Competition at the PGA Championship but decided Lyle's family needed it more after the Australian lost his long battle with leukaemia.
"It's so sad and his kids, they're suffering from it and his whole family is," DeChambeau said.
"I just thought it was the right thing to give it to them - they deserve that and they need that more than anything right now."
The family has also received donations from Tiger Woods and Spaniard Jon Rahm since Lyle opted to stop receiving treatment last week.