Watch: NBA superstar Steph Curry hits flagstick with pinpoint approach shot in PGA event

Ryan Fox makes bright start to PGA Championship in Missouri

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has made a great start to the PGA Championship in Missouri, in touch with the leaders with a first round score of -2 at the Bellerive Country Club.

Starting the day with a birdie on the opening hole, Fox would add another on the eighth to finish his front nine, blemish free.

Things would take a turn for the worse however, with bogeys on the 11th and 15th sending him back to an even par.

From there though, the Kiwi rallied, finishing the day with back-to-back birdies, coming away at an even par on the back nine.

Fox trails the current leader, Rickie Fowler of the USA (-5) by three shots heading into tomorrow's second round.

CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 19: Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)
Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the 13th tee during round one of the British Open. Source: Getty
'I just thought it was right' - pro golfer donates prize money to Jarrod Lyle's family after Aussie's death

An American golfer has donated his prize money to the family of former Australian pro Jarrod Lyle after he died last night.

Bryson DeChambeau earned NZ$37,450 in prize money yesterday when he won the Long Drive Competition at the PGA Championship but decided Lyle's family needed it more after the Australian lost his long battle with leukaemia.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

"It's so sad and his kids, they're suffering from it and his whole family is," DeChambeau said.

"I just thought it was the right thing to give it to them - they deserve that and they need that more than anything right now."

The family has also received donations from Tiger Woods and Spaniard Jon Rahm since Lyle opted to stop receiving treatment last week.

Bryson DeChambeau said Lyle's family deserves his $25,000 prize. Source: PGA Championship / Twitter
