Watch: NBA superstar Steph Curry hits flagstick with pinpoint approach shot in PGA event

An American golfer has donated his prize money to the family of former Australian pro Jarrod Lyle after he died last night.

Bryson DeChambeau earned NZ$37,450 in prize money yesterday when he won the Long Drive Competition at the PGA Championship but decided Lyle's family needed it more after the Australian lost his long battle with leukaemia.

Jarrod Lyle in hospital with his children. Source: Facebook/Jarrod Lyle.

"It's so sad and his kids, they're suffering from it and his whole family is," DeChambeau said.

"I just thought it was the right thing to give it to them - they deserve that and they need that more than anything right now."