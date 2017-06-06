Watch: Monster alligator becomes new hazard for US golf course after 3.5m behemoth spotted on fourth hole

A golf course in the US has found a new hazard on its course that many golfers wouldn't ever dare go near - a 12 foot (3.6m) alligator.

The huge American alligator was wandering between ponds on hole four at Ocean Point Golf Links at Fripp Island, South Carolina last week.

The head naturalist at the golf resort, Jessica Miller, captured the footage last week after reports of an alligator close to homes.

"When I got the call I was under the impression that it was a smaller gator, seven or eight feet, that was in someone's yard or causing trouble," she told WSOC-TV.

"But when I arrived it was this 12 ft male gator that was wandering right down the middle of the golf course."

Ms Miller said the alligator had some staff concerned but she believed the giant wouldn't be an issue.

"We have a security team here, and they asked me: What do you want to do about this? And i said we are not doing anything about this.

"He is the king, he is the boss, he is not behaving in any sort of negative unnatural way, we are going to let him do his thing."

American alligators are known for living up to 50 years and growing to sizes as long as 4.5m while weighing as much as 450kg.

Behavioural studies note they travel long distances to hunt prey - a mission Ms Miller believes the new addition to the golf course may be on.