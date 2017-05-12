 

Watch: Masters champ Sergio Garcia sinks magical hole-in-one at TPC's famous 17th – then just laughs

Tied in 68th place at The Players Championship event in Florida, this year's Masters champion Sergio Garcia had something to smile about after sinking a magical hole-in-one on the 17th hole in his first round this morning.

After years of toil, it’s all falling Sergio's way. His tee shot on the world's most famous par 3 this morning, unforgettable.
The Spaniard made an ace on the iconic par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Garcia's shot on the 17th bounced several times before rolling perfectly into the hole, much to the delight of fans watching on.

He finished the opening round one-over 72 and is six shots off the pace of leaders William McGrit (USA) and Mackenzie Hughes (Canada).

