Watch: Masters champ Sergio Garcia sinks magical hole-in-one at TPC's famous 17th – then just laughs

Tied in 68th place at The Players Championship event in Florida, this year's Masters champion Sergio Garcia had something to smile about after sinking a magical hole-in-one on the 17th hole in his first round this morning.

The Spaniard made an ace on the iconic par-3 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

Garcia's shot on the 17th bounced several times before rolling perfectly into the hole, much to the delight of fans watching on.