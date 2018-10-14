 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Lydia Ko sinks monster birdie putt, stays in the hunt in South Korea

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is precariously poised to take the title at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, two shots off the pace behind the leaders in Incheon.

Starting her third round at -6 and two shots behind the leading group, Ko began brightly, with birdies on the third, fourth, seventh and eighth holes to complete a blemish free front nine.

However, the Kiwi failed to have the same impact on the back nine, with a bogey on the 11th cancelled out by a long range birdie on the 16th.

Ko finished her third round sitting at -10 for the tournament, trailing the leaders Charley Hull of England and Danielle Kang of the USA (both -12) by two shots.

The Kiwi is two shots off the lead heading into the final round in Incheon. Source: SKY
Topics
Golf
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win.
Watch: Kiwis let rip with mighty team song after victory over Australia
2
The Kiwi is two shots off the lead heading into the final round in Incheon.
Watch: Lydia Ko sinks monster birdie putt, stays in the hunt in South Korea
3
Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions.
Kangaroos wary of Mate Ma'a Tonga after loss to Kiwis - 'They think we're beatable'
4
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
5
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
MORE FROM
Golf
MORE
01:32
Voke has climbed an incredible 1600 places in the world rankings in the past year to sit 328th in the world.

Kiwi rookie Nick Voke eyeing PGA dream after making waves in China during first year as pro
New Zealand's Lydia Ko on the 1st green. Round 4. McKayson NZ Women's Open 2017. LPGA Tour. Windross Farm, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 1 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

NZ Women's Open scrapped from 2019 LPGA schedule after title sponsor withdraws

Tiger Woods studies a chip shot on the fourth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tiger Woods points finger at himself for Ryder Cup defeat: 'I'm one of the contributing factors'
Europe team captain Thomas Bjorn, center, holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with his team after Europe won the Ryder Cup on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

'Incredible from the start' - Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

Watch: Lydia Ko fires into contention after stunning second round in South Korea

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

A flawless second round has seen Lydia Ko surge into contention at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, with the Kiwi just two shots behind the leading group.

Starting the day at -2, Ko began the day in fine fettle, with birdies on the fifth and ninth holes to complete her front nine blemish free.

The Kiwi star then carried on her hot form onto the back nine, peeling off two more birdies on the 15th and 18th holes, completing her second round without dropping a shot.

Ko sits at -6 after two rounds, just two shots of the four-way logjam at the top of the leaderboard, with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, South Korea's Sung Hyun Park, England's Charley Hull and Danielle Kang of the USA all sitting at -8 heading into tomorrow's third day.

The Kiwi sits two shots behind the leaders after a blemish-free day in Incheon. Source: SKY
Topics
Golf
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

Watch: Kiwi golfer Danny Lee nails incredible hole-in-one

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee has made a stunning hole-in-one - the first of the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old's incredible effort was shot with a 9-iron from 150 yards on the fourth hole during his opening round at the CIMB classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Today's hole-in-one is the third of Lee's PGA career.


Topics
Golf
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

Kiwi Ryan Fox moves up golf's world rankings

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf

New Zealand's best male golfers have continued their rise up the world rankings.

Ryan Fox is the best placed Kiwi, moving up one spot to 81st in the world.

Danny Lee has climbed six places to 124th while Nick Voke has continued his incredible first year as a pro, jumping to 327th.

Making up the top three spots are American Dustin Johnson with the top ranking followed by Englishman Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka of the US.

TROON, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Ryan Fox of New Zealand tees off on the 2nd hole during the final round of the AAM Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course on July 16, 2017 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox Source: Getty
Topics
Golf

Famous South Canterbury golf course on verge of closing as grassroots golf struggles in NZ

1 NEWS
Topics
Golf
Christchurch and Canterbury

The world of golf has seen an explosion in popularity over the past couple of weeks - you only need to look at the extraordinary scenes throughout the recent Tour Championship or Ryder Cup for evidence of that.

But back here, away from the elite level, the grass roots game is battling.

For one famous club in South Canterbury, its final putt could be fast approaching.

Seven Sharp’s Mike Thorpe went along to St Andrew’s Golf Club to get a round in and see if there’s a flicker of hope left for the 43-year-old club.

For one famous club in South Canterbury, its final putt is fast approaching. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
Golf
Christchurch and Canterbury