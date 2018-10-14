Watch: Lydia Ko sinks monster birdie putt, stays in the hunt in South Korea

A flawless second round has seen Lydia Ko surge into contention at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, with the Kiwi just two shots behind the leading group.

Starting the day at -2, Ko began the day in fine fettle, with birdies on the fifth and ninth holes to complete her front nine blemish free.

The Kiwi star then carried on her hot form onto the back nine, peeling off two more birdies on the 15th and 18th holes, completing her second round without dropping a shot.