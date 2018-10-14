Watch: Lydia Ko sinks monster birdie putt, stays in the hunt in South Korea

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko is precariously poised to take the title at the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in South Korea, two shots off the pace behind the leaders in Incheon.
Starting her third round at -6 and two shots behind the leading group, Ko began brightly, with birdies on the third, fourth, seventh and eighth holes to complete a blemish free front nine.
However, the Kiwi failed to have the same impact on the back nine, with a bogey on the 11th cancelled out by a long range birdie on the 16th.
Ko finished her third round sitting at -10 for the tournament, trailing the leaders Charley Hull of England and Danielle Kang of the USA (both -12) by two shots.