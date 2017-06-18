Watch: Lydia Ko nails long range chip for eagle in flawless third round at Grand Rapids

Source:
Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has surged into contention at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Minnesota, shooting a blemish-free 64 to move to a tie for seventh on the leaderboard.
The New Zealander started in fine form, with a birdie on the first hole, before two more on the fifth and eighth holes meant she finished the front nine -3 for the round.
However, the best moment of the day for the world number two came on the back nine, with Ko sinking a long range eagle chip on the 11th hole.
She would finish the third round at -5 for the day, -11 for the tournament going into tomorrow's final round.
Lexi Thompson of the USA leads the field, sitting at -15.
