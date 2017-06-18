Watch: Lydia Ko nails long range chip for eagle in flawless third round at Grand Rapids

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has surged into contention at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Minnesota, shooting a blemish-free 64 to move to a tie for seventh on the leaderboard.

The New Zealander started in fine form, with a birdie on the first hole, before two more on the fifth and eighth holes meant she finished the front nine -3 for the round.

However, the best moment of the day for the world number two came on the back nine, with Ko sinking a long range eagle chip on the 11th hole.

She would finish the third round at -5 for the day, -11 for the tournament going into tomorrow's final round.