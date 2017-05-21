 

Watch: Lydia Ko nails long range birdie putt for another strong finish in Williamsburg

The world number one kept her cool to finish at -9 in round three at the Kingsmill Championship.
1

'There's always speculation' - Panthers coach plays down exit of Warriors target Te Maire Martin

00:29
2
Naholo's last touch of the night was worth five points as the Highlanders winger came off after making an impact early in the second half.

Video: Patrick Osborne carves flailing Force defence with sheer pace and power for an untouched 60m try

00:30
3
Caitlin Ryan came away with a deserved first placed finish in Portugal.

Video: Kiwi kayaker blitzes field for World Cup gold medal

00:30
4
The Hurricanes created another classic in the Cake Tin using their signature improvisational skills and blistering pace.

Watch: End-to-end magic! Hurricanes conjure another trademark try-of-the-year contender from their own tryline

00:53
5
Rennie made it clear that if he was to stay in NZ he would like to stay at the Chiefs rather than being an assistant coach for the All Blacks.

Opinion: Chiefs' mastermind Dave Rennie has to be the next All Blacks assistant coach

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.

02:19
The Crown says there was insufficient evidence, but Jim Morton says a lack of funding is behind the decision.

Man who lost eye in hunting incident says charges against shooter dropped due to police budget restraints

Jim Morton told 1 NEWS today that the past year has been tough for him and his wife Jenny.


 
