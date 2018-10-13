Watch: Lydia Ko fires into contention after stunning second round in South Korea

Kiwi golfer Nick Voke is surging up the world rankings and eyeing a potential future in the US.

Voke has won back-to-back tournaments on the PGA Tour of China and in his first year as a pro, has already climbed 1600 places in the world.

The 23-year-old said the wins at the Macau Qinhuangdao Championships is opening ‘incredible’ doors and opportunities for him having only joined the paying ranks in January this year, just weeks after representing New Zealand at the Asian Pacific Amateur Champs.

Not even a year on, he's already climbed from nearly 2000th in the rankings to 328th in the world, making him the fifth highest Kiwi and proud of his achievements.

“I had a goal at the start of the year where I wanted to be in the top 500 in the world golf rankings.

“I thought that was quite lofty.”

In just three starts on the Chinese tour, Voke is third on the order or merit and with two tournaments left in the schedule, is nearly assured a place on the Web.Com Tour next year in the US.

He says the new opportunity will take him further towards his ultimate dream.

“With where I want to go – ultimately I want to be on the PGA Tour – the Web.Com is definitely the stepping stone towards that path.

“I feel like with where my game is and how I’m trending and progressing, that’s certainly within my reach.”

But the Iowa State University graduate is tempering expectations once he gets there.

“At this stage, I’ve got some really good goals for this year. I’ve got certain benchmarks and key performance indicators that I’m trying to meet.”