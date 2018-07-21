Watch: Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry spits the dummy, throws club after disastrous hole

Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry had a moment to forget at the British Open in Scotland overnight, resorting to throwing his putter in frustration after a disastrous hole.

As Hendry lined up his tee shot on the 12th hole, the Kiwi managed to get close to the pin on his first effort - sadly though, things would go downhill quickly.

Hendry then managed to miss the hole several times, finishing with a triple bogey, seeing him card a score of +7 for the round, +9 for the tournament.