Watch: Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko makes sizzling start at British Open major

1 NEWS
New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko sits three shots off the pace after the first round of the British Open after carding a four-under-par 68 in Lancashire, England.

The 21-year-old is in a tie for eighth with Aussie golfer Minjee Lee in the lead after an impressive seven-under round of 65.

Ko shot five birdies and a bogey in  her first round.

It comes after she missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week.

Leader-board:

1 – Minjee Lee (Australia)

2 – Mamiko Higa (Japan)

T3 – Mi Hyang Lee (South Korea)

T3 – Teresa Lu (Taiwan)

T3 – Sung Hyun Park (South Korea)

T3 – Georgia Hall (England)

T3 – Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand)

T8 – Lydia Ko (New Zealand)

The 21-year-old is three shots off the lead, with Aussie Minjee lee sitting at the top of the pack.
1 NEWS
Terminally ill Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has delivered a touching message to friends, family and fans from his hospital bed, saying he feels like the "luckiest golfer going around."

The 36-year-old made the decision to end his treatment and begin palliative care in his long battle against leukaemia.

In a podcast interview yesterday on Golf Australia's Inside the Ropes, Lyle passed on a special recording, thanking everyone for their messages of support.

"I feel like I'm the luckiest golfer going around, because so many people took an interest in me, and took an interest in my fight," said Lyle.

Lyle, 36, said he is the "luckiest golfer going around" from his hospital bed after deciding to end his treatment for leukaemia.

"To have so many friends around the world, whether they're spectators, golfers, marshals, whatever, to have that kind of support (at) every tournament, is a great feeling.

"It's going to be hard to leave that behind, but they know that I love them, they know that all the fighting that I did was to get back out and play golf again.

"To have the support from all those people was just a tremendous feeling.

"It's going to be hard, but at some point it's going to happen and they'll get on with their lives, and I just feel very, very lucky."

Lyle has been battling the disease since a recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia last year.

His condition deteriorated in recent months, leading to wife Briony to post to social media with concerning updates about his health.

In a post yesterday, Briony updated Lyle's followers on Facebook with the worst possible news.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote.

"He has given everything that he's got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.”

Lyle courageously beat cancer, in 1998 and 2012, and returned to play professional golf.

He made an emotional comeback to the course during the 2013 Australian Masters before trying his luck at using a medical exemption to win his PGA Tour card back in 2015.

Lyle, 36, said he is the "luckiest golfer going around" from his hospital bed after deciding to end his treatment for leukaemia.
1 NEWS
Lydia Ko has opened up on what an inspiration her mum is as she aims to emulate Sir Bob Charles by winning the British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes this week.

Despite criticism that her parents have too much of an influence on her career, Ko told CNN she remembers the sacrifices her mum made for her.

"But she's pretty much devoted her life to me and I came along a little later compared to my sister because she's eight years older than me, but even as an amateur she drove me to the New Zealand Amateurs, would fly over here (to the USA), would rent a car,” she said.

“Even at those times, at the age of 11 or 12, we didn't really have a GPS, so she printed out sheets with road maps and directions to go to these places that could be four to five hours away," Ko told CNN.

"So she's been a huge inspiration and role model to me. I'd say I don't think I could ever do that for my daughter."

She will tee off on Thursday night (NZ time) at Royal Lytham and St Annes, the same course where Charles became the first New Zealander to win a major.

"I know that Sir Bob Charles has won here, so there is a lot of cool history here for New Zealand," she said.

Despite missing the cut at the Scottish Open last week, Ko said she enjoys links golf.

"I would love to be part of a few players that have done a grand slam at the end of my career, I really enjoy links golf, its golf you normally don't get to play and it's challenging, so hopefully I will have a good week," Ko said.

April 3, 2016: Lydia Ko of New Zealand, World #1 and 2016 ANA Inspiration Champion celebrates with her Caddie Jason Hamilton, her Mom and Sister upon completion of the final round of the ANA Inspiration LPGA Golf Tournament at the Mission Hills Country Club, in Rancho Mirage, Ca. (Photo by Bruce Sherwood/Icon Sportswire)
Lydia Ko celebrates winning a title in 2016 with her mum.
