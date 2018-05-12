Watch: Kiwi golfer Danny Lee rockets into Players Championship contention with stunning second round

A stunning second round has catapulted Danny Lee into title contention at The Players Championship at Sawgrass, Florida, with the Kiwi golfer currently holding a three-way tie for second place.

Beginning the day at four under, Lee began brightly with birdies on the first two holes, before a bogey on the fifth kept the Kiwi in check.

Another birdie on the sixth, coupled with another bogey on the eighth saw Lee finish his front nine at one under, before he came to life on the back nine.

A birdie on the 10th was followed by a double bogey on the 11th, leaving the Kiwi in danger of fading out of contention, however it was Lee's finish to the second round that saw him stamp his mark on the unofficial fifth major.

The Kiwi shot three birdies in five holes on the 12th, 13th and 15th, before an eagle on the 16th grabbed the attention of the Sawgrass faithful.

A birdie on the 18th saw Lee finish his second round at six under, and -10 for the tournament, tied with South Africa's Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Cantlay of the USA in second place.