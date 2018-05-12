 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Golf


Watch: Kiwi golfer Danny Lee rockets into Players Championship contention with stunning second round

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A stunning second round has catapulted Danny Lee into title contention at The Players Championship at Sawgrass, Florida, with the Kiwi golfer currently holding a three-way tie for second place.

The Kiwi is tied for second place after a six-under day two at Sawgrass in Florida.
Source: SKY

Beginning the day at four under, Lee began brightly with birdies on the first two holes, before a bogey on the fifth kept the Kiwi in check.

Another birdie on the sixth, coupled with another bogey on the eighth saw Lee finish his front nine at one under, before he came to life on the back nine.

A birdie on the 10th was followed by a double bogey on the 11th, leaving the Kiwi in danger of fading out of contention, however it was Lee's finish to the second round that saw him stamp his mark on the unofficial fifth major.

The Kiwi shot three birdies in five holes on the 12th, 13th and 15th, before an eagle on the 16th grabbed the attention of the Sawgrass faithful.

A birdie on the 18th saw Lee finish his second round at six under, and -10 for the tournament, tied with South Africa's Charl Schwartzel and Patrick Cantlay of the USA in second place.

American Webb Simpson currently holds the overall lead at -15, five shots clear of Lee and the chasing pack.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Napa head butted Warriors player Jazz Tevaga before putting on a blatant late shot on Bunty Afoa.

Video: NRL officials miss head butt to Warriors player Jazz Tevaga by Roosters enforcer Dylan Napa


00:15
2
Fa'amu Ioane was sent off twice after persistent infringing in the second half of Mystics’ 60-54 win in Auckland.

Drama unfolds as Stars wing defender sent off twice in Mystics ANZ Premiership win

00:15
3
Kevin Proctor was injured when his leg was pulled away in a tackle by Cameron Smith in Melbourne’s win over the Gold Coast.

Storm star Cameron Smith faces NRL ban for wishbone tackle on Kiwi Kevin Proctor


00:14
4
NZ were unbeaten on day one of the Langford Sevens, beating Brazil, England and Fiji to finish top of their pool.

Black Ferns Sevens star Tyla Nathan-Wong scores sublime 75m runaway try against England at Canada Sevens

00:15
5
Lomachenko was crowned the WBA lightweight champion after stopping Jorge Linares in the 10th round.

Vasyl Lomachenko becomes fastest three-division champion with TKO win after being floored earlier in lightweight title fight

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.

02:10
A woman and her four children are among the dead in a suspected murder suicide in Margaret River, WA.

Latest on WA tragedy: Early morning phone tip-off by mystery man 'connected' with property where seven killed newest clue

News.com is reporting the phone call was made by the shooter in yesterday's Margaret River tragedy.


01:52
The move was part of a player safety push by the union but it’s now reviewing its policies.

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union cops flak for labelling kids 'overweight', reviews policies

A group of parents have complained about a new register which they say is discriminatory.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 