Watch: Justin Thomas defies physics with birdie putt he deliberately aims AWAY from the hole at the US Open

Five players have reached 10-under par or better so far this week at the U.S. Open — one fewer than the number who had done it over the first 116 years of what had been known as the toughest test in golf.

Staying that deep into the red might not prove as easy. It never has been.

The wind at Erin Hills is finally expected to pick up for tomorrow's final round, which could put a halt to all the record-setting scoring that's made the US Open leaderboard look more like one at a regular PGA Tour stop.

Today, Justin Thomas tied the record for the best round at a major by shooting 63. His score in relation to par — 9 under — was a U.S. Open record, and he finished the day at 11 under.

And yet, Thomas won't even walk to the first tee box tomorrow with the lead. Brian Harman finished the day at 12 under, then surmised, "I'd have about a 10-shot lead in most Opens."

This isn't like most Opens.

Wind was supposed to be one of the main defenses at Erin Hills, which is the longest US Open course in history but also has the widest fairways the tournament has seen.

But the wind hasn't kicked up over three rounds, and overnight rains have kept things soft, allowing shots to hit the green and hold, the way Thomas' 3-wood did from 310 yards out on the 18th hole. It led to an eagle to close out his 63.

Tommy Fleetwood (11), Brooks Koepka (11) and Rickie Fowler (10) were also in the double-digit club.

Fowler was among those who wouldn't mind seeing the conditions toughen up for the final 18 holes.