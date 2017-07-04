Watch: Hulking Steven Adams shows off his golf skills at driving range - 'It's just like meathead stuff'

NBA superstar Steven Adams is on his off season, so the Kiwi basketballer is turning his attention to the golf course.
1 NEWS sport's Guy Heveldt caught up with the Oklahoma City Thunder giant in New Zealand, asking him about how he goes with a club in his hand.
"Just smash it, honestly. It's just like meat-head stuff" Adams said.
"See who can hit it the furthest."
What really captured the imagination, however, was the size difference between Heveldt and 2.13m Adams.
Catch the full interview with Steven Adams on 1 NEWS at 6pm.
