Watch: Hulking Steven Adams shows off his golf skills at driving range - 'It's just like meathead stuff'

NBA superstar Steven Adams is on his off season, so the Kiwi basketballer is turning his attention to the golf course.

1 NEWS sport's Guy Heveldt caught up with the Oklahoma City Thunder giant in New Zealand, asking him about how he goes with a club in his hand.

"Just smash it, honestly. It's just like meat-head stuff" Adams said.

"See who can hit it the furthest."

What really captured the imagination, however, was the size difference between Heveldt and 2.13m Adams.