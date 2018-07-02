 

Watch: Frustrated LPGA player Brooke Henderson snaps club clean in two after poor shot

Brooke Henderson has shown a rare glimpse of her anger during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship after snapping her club in two over a poor shot.

Brooke Henderson's frustration made a rare appearance at the Women's PGA Championship.
Henderson was only three shots behind leader So Yeon Ryu entering the final round this morning but after three bogeys in her first six holes, the 20-year-old's chances seemed well and truly gone.

Then the Canadian had a moment of madness on the 11th hole.

Looking to gain ground at the short par-5, Henderson failed to reach the green in three shots after her third shot went too long.

Facing a difficult chip with the green sloping away from her on her fourth shot, Henderson rolled her ball past the hole by a fair distance, leading her to slam the wedge she had just used against her bag, snapping it in two pieces.

The anger wasn't needed though, as Henderson salvaged the hole with a big putt to earn par.

She finished tied for sixth with England's Charley Hull while South Korean Sung Hyun Park beat her fellow countrywomen Ryu to win the event.

