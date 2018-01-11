Watch: Five-year-old golf prodigy nails ridiculous shot - despite being too small to see it

A young golfing sensation is taking the internet by storm after he was caught on camera making a remarkable shot.

Five-year old Isaac Riches posted a video of himself nailing a shot from the fairway, trickling into the hole, with the young prodigy too small to even know where the ball went.

The youngster from Armidale, New South Wales was then informed by his father Damien that the ball had in fact gone in the hole, prompting him to rush excitedly onto the green to see his achievement.

Riches is on his way to the top, having been playing golf for four years now, taking out second place at last year's Australian Junior Age Championship.